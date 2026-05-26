Report: Tottenham reignite interest in rival winger as De Zerbi eyes major rebuild

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly ready to revive their interest in Manchester City winger Savinho, with a potential £60 million move being discussed ahead of the summer transfer window.



According to Daily Mail, Spurs tried to sign the Brazilian last summer and also looked at him again in January, but a deal never got over the line.

Now, after a miserable campaign in which Tottenham narrowly avoided relegation, the club appear ready to go back in for the 22-year-old as part of a major rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi.

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Savinho’s situation at Man City is interesting because he has never really kicked on in the way many expected.

He arrived with a big reputation after impressing at Girona, but the 2025-26 season was frustrating.

Savinho has struggled at Man City under Guardiola

Reports claim he managed only seven Premier League starts, with injuries and competition for places limiting his impact.

That is probably why Tottenham feel there may be an opening.

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City have plenty of attacking options, and with Antoine Semenyo reportedly arriving, Savinho could find himself even further down the pecking order.

There is also uncertainty around how City will look under incoming boss Enzo Maresca after Pep Guardiola’s exit, so the player may have to decide whether he wants to fight for his place or become a key figure somewhere else.

For Tottenham, the interest makes sense. Their wide areas badly need more spark.

Injuries to players like Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert hurt them badly, and at times Spurs had to use players out of position on the flanks.

Tottenham can benefit from a player like Savinho

Savinho would bring pace, flair and natural one-v-one ability, which is exactly the sort of thing De Zerbi usually likes in wide players.

Spurs need players with upside, not just safe signings. Savinho has the raw ability to become a star if he gets regular minutes and confidence.

At City, he may remain a rotation player. At Tottenham, he could become one of the main attacking pieces.

The key is whether Spurs are buying potential or paying superstar money too early.

If De Zerbi truly believes Savinho fits his system, this could be a clever move. But after the season Tottenham have just had, they cannot afford another expensive signing who needs too much time to settle.

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