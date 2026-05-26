Man United closely watching £70 million full-back but Chelsea have now entered the race

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Maximiliano Araújo could be one of the more interesting defensive names to watch this summer, with Premier League clubs starting to circle around the Sporting CP left-back.



The 26-year-old Uruguay international has impressed in Portugal, and his mix of energy, pace, physicality and attacking threat has reportedly caught the attention of both Manchester United and Chelsea, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Recent reports claim United and Arsenal have already made enquiries for Araújo, while Chelsea have also been mentioned as an interested club.

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Sporting, though, are not exactly desperate to sell. His contract runs until 2029 and includes an £70 million release clause, which puts the Portuguese club in a strong position.

Araújo was sensational for Sporting this seasona

Araújo is the type of modern full-back who naturally attracts attention.

He is not just a defender who sits deep and plays safe passes. He can operate as a left-back, wing-back or even further forward when needed, which makes him especially useful for clubs that like tactical flexibility.

That versatility is probably why English clubs are looking so closely at him.

Man United have had long-running issues at left-back, mostly because of injuries, inconsistency and the lack of a settled option.

Luke Shaw has had repeated fitness problems, while United have continued to search for a more reliable long-term solution.

Araújo would give them someone who can defend with intensity, carry the ball forward and support attacks down the left side.

Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the situation, which is hardly surprising.

They have made a habit of targeting young, athletic, technically comfortable players, and Araújo fits that recruitment style.

Man United face competition from Premier League rivals

Manchester City have also been loosely mentioned in relation to his situation, although a move there feels less likely because of the depth they already have in defensive areas.

The big question is the price. Sporting’s release clause is around £70 million, but reports suggest clubs from England are unlikely to go straight to that figure.

Some claims have suggested Sporting could be tempted into talks for a lower offer, possibly in the €50 million to €60 million range, although they remain under no serious pressure to sell because of his long-term contract.

That makes this a difficult deal, but not an impossible one. Sporting are used to selling well when Premier League clubs come calling, and if Araújo pushes for a move, the situation could change quickly.

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