Top of the list: Liverpool have eyes laid on speedster as Mo Salah replacement

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make signing a new right winger one of their biggest priorities this summer, with RB Leipzig youngster Yan Diomande emerging as their leading target to replace Mohamed Salah.



According to The Telegraph, the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international is high on Liverpool’s shortlist, while Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon and Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola are also being considered.

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Diomande reportedly has a release clause worth around £86 million, so this would not be a cheap gamble.

This feels like a massive summer for Liverpool. Salah’s departure has left a huge hole, not just in terms of goals, but in personality, fear factor and consistency.

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Arne Slot has already admitted that Liverpool need more quality out wide after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, with the club’s wide players failing to produce the same level of output they had in previous title-winning seasons.

That is why Diomande makes sense as a target. He is young, explosive, direct and already regarded as one of the most exciting attacking prospects in Europe.

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Reports from Germany have suggested Leipzig value him at around €100 million, which is roughly £86m-£87m, and they are not under pressure to sell after qualifying for the Champions League.

The risk is obvious, though. Diomande is still only 19. He may have huge potential, but replacing Salah is one of the hardest jobs in football.

Liverpool are not just looking for a talented winger, they are looking for someone who can eventually carry one of the biggest attacking roles in the Premier League.

Reds have also identified alternatives to Diomande

That is where Gordon and Barcola become interesting alternatives.

Gordon already knows the league, has pace, aggression and a strong work rate, but Newcastle would demand a massive fee.

Barcola, meanwhile, has the technical quality and elegance Liverpool usually like, but getting him out of PSG would not be simple.

Diomande might be the most exciting option, but he is also the biggest gamble at that price.

Gordon feels safer because of his Premier League experience, while Barcola might offer the highest technical ceiling.

Liverpool need more than one winger, not just one headline signing to replace the impact Salah created at the club.

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