(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly in advanced discussions to sign RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the Reds are actively speaking to the player’s representatives ahead of a possible summer move.

However, Liverpool face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for the highly-rated Ivorian, setting up a potentially fierce transfer battle for one of Europe’s emerging talents.

As Liverpool prepare for another major summer rebuild under Arne Slot, reinforcements appear to be a key priority.

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Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool and PSG talks for Yan Diomande

Taking to X, Romano revealed that both Liverpool and PSG are currently in talks with Diomandé’s camp over a potential transfer.

However, the respected transfer journalist stressed that the situation remains complicated.

RB Leipzig are understood to have presented the midfielder with a new contract offer that includes a release clause, as they attempt to ward off growing interest from Europe’s elite clubs.

Romano noted that the final decision will ultimately rest with Diomandé and Leipzig, who remain in a strong negotiating position over any potential fee.

? Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are both in talks with Yan Diomande’s camp over move this summer. Decision up to Diomandé but also RB Leizpig after they had offered new deal + release clause. ? #LFC also have Bradley Barcola high on shortlist. ? https://t.co/tLtVv4knUX pic.twitter.com/Nb1Z4oeipJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2026

Liverpool are also after PSG’s Bradley Barcola

As per Romano, the Reds are also looking at PSG winger Bradley Barcola, who has been linked with Liverpool in the past as well.

As per the Italian transfer expert, Barcola is a player high on Liverpool’s shortlist as they look for Salah’s replacements ahead of the summer.

Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola: Who would be the better fit for Liverpool?

With both players on Liverpool’s radar, Slot and his staff face a strategic choice.

Diomande represents an explosive, high-ceiling option. The Ivorian excels on the right wing, the exact vacancy left by Salah and is a natural goalscorer who loves to cut inside.

His rapid acceleration and clinical finishing fit the traditional profile of a high-pressing Liverpool forward perfectly.

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On the other hand, PSG’s Bradley Barcola offers standard tactical versatility. Typically operating from the left, Barcola is a creative, direct dribbler who focuses heavily on stretching the opposition line and delivering key passes.

Player Apps Goals Assists Yan Diomande 36 13 10 Bradley Barcola 48 13 7

Yan Diomande vs Bradley Barcola 25/26 stats

If Liverpool want a direct goal threat to mirror Salah’s output from the right, Diomande looks like the ideal puzzle piece.

However, if the club prefers flexibility across the entire front three, Barcola remains a world-class option.

Given Salah’s incredible goalscoring, Liverpool could perhaps need both of them if they want to replace him.