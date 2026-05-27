Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers during the summer transfer window.

They could use more creativity in the final third, and the 23-year-old would be an exceptional long-term investment for them. Rogers can operate as a central attacking midfielder as well as on the flanks. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

He has helped Aston Villa win the UEFA Europa League season and secure a top-four finish. The West Midlands club will not want to let him leave.

However, a report from talkSPORT claims that Arsenal are now ready to intensify their interest in the England international, and they have already helped preliminary talks with the players’ representatives. They are prepared to compete with Manchester United and Chelsea for Rogers.

Even if Aston Villa agree to sell the player, the 23-year-old will cost a lot of money. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal is prepared to pay a premium for him. Reports claim the midfielder could cost around £100-116 million, which would be a club-record signing for Arsenal.

Arsenal have won the Premier League title this season and will look to win the UEFA Champions League as well. They will look to build on a successful season and fight for major trophies next year as well. Signing top-quality players like Rogers could make a big difference for them.

The opportunity to play for the champions will be exciting for the 23-year-old as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 23-year-old attacker has scored 14 goals this season, and he has picked up 12 assists along the way.