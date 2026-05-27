Unai Emery during a press conference (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho has been on loan at Aston Villa this season, and the player would love to stay there next season.

According to Sports Boom, Aston Villa are now preparing a cut-price move for the 26-year-old Manchester United attacker.

Sancho has also been linked with a return to Borussia Dortmund.

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Aston Villa to sign Jadon Sancho?

Manchester United do not view him as part of their plans going forward and wants to get rid of him. It remains to be seen whether the West Midlands club can get the deal done. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the 26-year-old could be a useful squad player for them. It remains to be seen whether Sancho is willing to accept that role at Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are also killed on the player.

Sancho joined Manchester United for a fee of £73 million in 2021, but he has failed to make his Mark at Old Trafford. He has had multiple loans since joining the club, but he has never really impressed at any English club.

However, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery believes Sancho could be a very useful player for the club and is prepared to give him another opportunity. The Spanish manager is pushing for a permanent deal for the England attack, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

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Sancho must accept a pay cut

The report claims that Sancho will have to reduce his wage demands in order for the move to go through. He was on substantial wages at Manchester United, and Aston Villa will not be able to afford that.

Aston Villa will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season, and the opportunity to join them permanently this summer will be exciting for the 26-year-old.