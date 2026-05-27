(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Anthony Gordon in recent weeks, and they have now agreed a deal in principle to sign the player.

According to a report from Ben Jacobs, the 25-year-old is set to undergo his medical with the Spanish champions this week. Barcelona will pay around £70 million plus bonuses for the England International attacker.

They needed to add more depth to the attacking unit, and Gordon should prove to be an excellent acquisition. He has shown his quality in the Premier League and in the UEFA Champions League this season. He has the quality to play for a bigger club, and the opportunity to play for Barcelona will be exciting for him.

He will look to fight for major trophies with them. Newcastle have had a disappointing season, and they are going through a transition. The 25-year-old is unlikely to be able to fight for major trophies with them.

Meanwhile, Gordon’s departure will be a major blow for Newcastle. He was their best attacker this season, and replacing him will not be easy. Summer signings Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa have been poor, and Newcastle need to invest in multiple attackers now.

The 25-year-old attacker was also heavily linked with Liverpool and Bayern Munich. Liverpool reportedly had historic interest in the player, but they did not make a move this summer.

The Newcastle star has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season, and he has picked up five assists. He can operate anywhere across the front three, and he could be the ideal utility man for Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have also been linked with a permanent move for Marcus Rashford, and it remains to be seen whether they can afford him after signing Gordon.