(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is reportedly unlikely to extend his contract with the Eagles and is understood to be keen on a summer move to Italy.

He had been on the verge of completing a £30m transfer to AC Milan at the end of the January window, but that deal collapsed on deadline day when issues arose from his medical.

However, it now appears that the Serie A outfit could try their luck once more for the France international, who could plausibly depart in the coming weeks.

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Mateta unlikely to extend his contract at Palace

According to the Daily Mail, Mateta is unlikely to extend his contract at Selhurst Park as it enters its final year.

Milan would be interested in reviving their pursuit of the Frenchman, although the departure of head coach Massimiliano Allegri and several senior figures at San Siro could complicate matters.

Nottingham Forest have also maintained their prior interest in the Palace striker, although his preference is reportedly for a move to Italy if he were to leave south London during the off-season.

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Could Palace plausibly cash in on Mateta this summer?

From pariah status in January as he was booed by his own supporters at Selhurst Park (along with angering some teammates), a resurgent Mateta could complete his redemption arc tonight if he were to make a decisive contribution in the Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano.

That scenario would also surely boost his valuation, on top of him being named in a star-studded France squad for the World Cup, and it would be quite the high for him to go out on if this is to be his last game for Palace.

Add in the fact that he’s just over a year remaining on his contract, and that Evan Guessand’s loan move from Aston Villa could potentially be made permanent over the summer, and the Eagles might reluctantly grant the 28-year-old his wish of a move to Serie A.

However, Mateta – hailed by Thierry Henry as a ‘tremendous character‘ – would unquestionably be a big miss at Selhurst Park if he were to depart in the next few weeks, having struck 15 goals this season despite injury issues and the unsavoury saga over his future during the winter.

The final decision could ultimately boil down to the composition of any offers which are submitted for the 28-year-old in the summer, and whether or not he pushes for an exit, in which case the Palace hierarchy might be reluctant to stand in his way.