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Chelsea captain Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a shock move to Manchester City.

In what could develop into one of the most significant transfer sagas of the summer, the Argentine World Cup winner is registering heavy interest from the reigning Premier League champions as they look to re-engineer their midfield dynamic.

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Florian Plettenberg: Manchester City interest in Enzo Fernandez Becomes ‘concrete’

According to a sensational update from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, a potential switch to the Etihad Stadium has rapidly evolved into a ‘concrete’ possibility for Fernandez.

The report states that Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca remains completely ‘desperate’ to secure the signature of his former Chelsea general.

Maresca, who retains a very close and trusting relationship with the midfielder, reportedly views Fernandez as a unique tactical profile, the exact type of dynamic orchestrator that City currently lack in their star-studded engine room.

However, the Citizens will face fierce competition for the 25-year-old’s services. European giants Real Madrid, have been strongly linked with a move for the Argentine.

Paris Saint-Germain also have Fernandez on their transfer shortlists, positioning the midfielder at the center of a heavyweight continental tug-of-war.

?? Enzo Fernandez leaving Chelsea and a possible move to Manchester City remain a concrete topic. Enzo Maresca is still desperate to sign him. He sees him as a type of player City currently do not have in the squad. #MCFC Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also have him on… pic.twitter.com/i78WH4J93Y — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 26, 2026

Enzo Fernandez likely to leave Chelsea this summer

Despite arriving at Stamford Bridge for a record-breaking fee and subsequently inheriting the captain’s armband, Fernandez is widely expected to seal a departure from West London during the upcoming window.

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A grueling campaign concluded with a final-day defeat away at Sunderland, a match many insiders believe was his farewell appearance in a Chelsea shirt.

While Fernandez enjoyed an individual campaign statistically, chipping in with 15 goals and seven assists across 53 appearances in all competitions, his mind has been elsewhere.

In January, soon after Chelsea’s Champions League exit to PSG, Enzo openly admitted that he would welcome the opportunity to live in the Spanish capital, flirting with a move to Real Madrid.

The midfielder even cast doubt over his commitment to the Chelsea project by replying “I don’t know” when asked whether he would be at the club next season.

Eventually, then manager Liam Rosenior punished him for his comments, stating a ‘line was crossed’, by dropping him for two games.

It was then reported that Enzo would make a more decisive stance on his future with suggestions that he would submit a transfer request.

While he is yet to submit one, there is a high chance Enzo will leave, with Real Madrid and Man City emerging as strong contenders.