(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott is reportedly keen on the idea of joining Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old is returning to his parent club after an abortive loan spell at Aston Villa, where he made just nine appearances and didn’t meet the clubs’ agreed 10-game threshold for the transaction to become permanent.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Elliott seemingly keen on summer move to Leeds

According to a report from Football Insider, Reds head coach Arne Slot has given the green light for the former England under-21 star to be sold this summer, with his contract at Anfield expiring next year and no sign of him being reintegrated into the fold on Merseyside.

Elliott is determined to find a club where’ll receive some overdue regular game-time, and Daniel Farke feels that Leeds could provide the player with just that, with sources indicating that the recent Europa League winner would be interested in a move to Elland Road.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Leeds move could be plausible with assurances over game-time

If the Whites can convince the 23-year-old that he’ll play most weeks, they could stand a very good chance of snapping up a talented attacker who was officially named Player of the Tournament as England retained their European under-21 crown last June.

Although Slot recently declared that Elliott will be with the Liverpool squad for the start of pre-season, it’s difficult to see a way back at Anfield for the player whilst the Dutchman remains in charge.

He would provide Farke with an added right-sided attacking option whilst also offering competition for Brenden Aaronson in the number 10 role at Elland Road.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson recently told Football Insider that the Reds might be prepared to sanction a £25m exit for Elliott this summer, a very reasonable fee for a 23-year-old who’s proven that he can shine in the Premier League and also carries homegrown status.

With the player seemingly open to joining Leeds, and Farke potentially being able to satisfy his longing for regular game-time, it’s far from implausible that the Whites could provide the youngster with an opportunity to rejuvenate his career.