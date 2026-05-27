(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Tottenham have proactively identified Manchester City icon John Stones as a defensive target ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Following a turbulent Premier League campaign, Spurs are determined to inject elite technical quality and elite-level experience into their squad, viewing the versatile England international as an ideal signing to spearhead a new era.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Roberto De Zerbi wants leader John Stones at Tottenham

According to a latest report from The Independent, Tottenham are seriously considering a blockbuster deal for Stones to address a glaring lack of authoritative figures in the dressing room.

Newly-appointed Spurs head coach Roberto De Zerbi has publically acknowledged the absolute necessity for leadership, a trait Stones possesses in abundance after years at the pinnacle of European football.

A massive overhaul of the Tottenham backline is anticipated this summer, especially with uncertainty clouding the future of key defenders like Cristian Romero.

While De Zerbi has also drawn up a shortlist featuring former Brighton core players and Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi, Stones has emerged as a premier option.

The Independent notes that Stones will come under even stronger consideration if any primary targets fall through, though his tactical profile seamlessly aligns with De Zerbi’s demanding, build-from-the-back philosophy.

This pursuit of seasoned character is also why Spurs maintain a sustained interest in fullback Andy Robertson following his emotional departure from Liverpool.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

John Stones’ incredible Man City chapter came to an end

Stones’ legendary chapter at Manchester City came to a close after a trophy-laden decade under Pep Guardiola.

Having won multiple Premier League titles, FA Cups, and the Champions League, the ball-playing central defender has evolved into one of the most decorated modern defenders in City’s history.

Stones famously redefined the modern hybrid defender role, stepping effortlessly into midfield to dictate matches.

Now, Tottenham are eager to hand him the keys to their rebuild, hoping his serial-winning mentality can completely transform N17.