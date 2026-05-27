Arne Slot looks on during Liverpool vs Chelsea (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Barcelona are looking to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Deco has already been in London to negotiate the transfer. The 25-year-old England International is ready to join the Spanish champions, and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a deal.

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Anthony Gordon has done well this season

Gordon has 22 goal contributions this season, and he has been outstanding for Newcastle. He could prove to be a very useful acquisition for Barcelona. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and the dynamic Newcastle attacker could be a handy option for them. He can operate on the flanks as well as in the centre. His versatility would be an added bonus.

According to a report from a Spanish publication, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also interested in the 25-year-old Newcastle United attacker. However, he would prefer to join Barcelona. Apparently, the visit from the Barcelona officials has played a key role in convincing the player.

It has been a disappointing season for Newcastle, and losing their best attacking player would be devastating. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

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Liverpool could have used someone like Gordon

Gordon is a lifelong Liverpool fan, and he has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months. They need more quality on the flanks, especially after the departure of Mohamed Salah. It will be interesting to see if they decide to move on to other targets.

The deal with Barcelona is far from complete. The Spanish club will be working with limited resources, and the deal could be difficult if Newcastle demand a premium. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.