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Liverpool are interested in signing Kennet Eichhorn during the summer transfer window.

The German midfielder is highly rated across Europe and is expected to become a future star. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool have made a formal offer to sign the Hertha Berlin midfielder.

The 16-year-old has the quality to play for top clubs, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done. Manchester City have also submitted an offer to sign the player. Whoever ends up signing Eichhorn could have a future star on their hands.

Meanwhile, the German club will not want to lose the player easily. He is a phenomenal talent with a bright future who could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance. They could easily demand a premium for him. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Liverpool needs more quality in the middle of the park, and the 16-year-old midfielder would be a solid future investment. Even though he might not be ready to start in the Premier League already, he could still be a very useful player. Premier League experience could bring out the best in the player. Opportunities in English football could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

The opportunity to play for Liverpool or Manchester City will be hard to turn down for the talented young midfielder. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs can convince Hertha Berlin to sell the player.

The 16-year-old is naturally a defensive midfielder, but he can also operate as a central midfielder. He will add defensive cover, technical ability, control, and composure to the team. Signing someone like him could allow Ryan Gravenberch to operate with more freedom at Liverpool. At Manchester City, he could be an alternative to Rodri.