Michael Carrick, Head Coach of Manchester United, shows appreciation to the fans following the team's victory in the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are set to sign the Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer.

According to a report from The Times, they have agreed a £38 million deal to sign the Brazilian midfielder. He has been outstanding for the Italian club, and he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football.

Manchester United need someone who can control the tempo of the game and help out defensively. The 26-year-old could be the ideal fit for them. He should put together a solid partnership with Kobbie Mainoo.

Meanwhile, Manchester United needs to invest in a quality defensive midfielder who will support them as well. They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need to improve their midfield to match up against elite teams.

Signing Ederson will be a step in the right direction for them, and it remains to be seen whether they can find a quality replacement for Casemiro now.

The Brazilian is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to join a big club like Manchester United. He will look to make his mark in English football next season. He has the technical attributes to adapt quickly to English football. The £38 million transfer could look like a solid investment for Manchester United.

Ederson has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs in recent seasons, and Manchester United will be delighted to have secured an agreement for him.

The Brazilian will become their first signing of the summer transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether they can improve the other areas over the coming weeks. They have done well this season, but they need more quality and depth if they want to do well in the league and in Europe next year.

Apart from the midfield, they should look to bring a quality left back as well.