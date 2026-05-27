Fabrizio Romano and Man United logo on corner flag (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have not given up their hope of signing Elliot Anderson this summer.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has been outstanding for Nottingham Forest, and he could be the ideal replacement for Casemiro.

Manchester United needs someone who can protect the defence and win the ball back in the middle of the park.

Anderson would be an exceptional acquisition. He has shown his ability with Nottingham Forest and can play for a bigger club. Joining Manchester United could be exciting for him. However, Manchester City are reportedly the frontrunner to get the deal done.

They need more depth in the middle of the park. Rodri has struggled with injury problems, and Manchester City need another specialist defensive midfielder.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have been in contact with the player regarding a potential move, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Romano said about Anderson on his YouTube channel: “Don’t forget that Manchester City also keep pushing to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest. “They are aware of Manchester United still calling and calling, but Manchester City are still pushing. “I told you in March that they have always been favourites to sign Elliot Anderson. “They made up their mind on it. They have already made some approaches because they want to offer a really important contract to the player. “So, Man City believe they can really tempt Elliot Anderson, and then this has not changed, also with Enzo Maresca, City are going for Anderson. “It’s not only with Guardiola. Now with Maresca, City are still going for him. Let’s see what happens with Nottingham Forest, with Man Utd still trying and calling.”

Anderson is one of the best midfielders in the league, and he could prove an asset to both Manchester clubs.

He will want to compete at a high-level and fight for trophies. Both clubs will be able to provide him with Champions League football next season, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.