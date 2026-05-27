(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are hoping to agree on a new contract with defender Fabian Schar.

According to a report from Shields Gazette, the club wants to keep the Swiss international beyond the season, and discussions are ongoing with his representatives regarding an extension.

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Newcastle want a new deal for Fabian Schar

The 34-year-old will be out of contract at the end of June, and it remains to be seen whether Ross Wilson can convince him to put pen to paper on a new deal.

He has been an important player for Newcastle United since joining the club in 2018, and he could still be very useful to them. Newcastle need leaders like him in the dressing room if they want to build a quality team for the future.

The 34-year-old could relish the opportunity to continue in the Premier League as well. He is unlikely to get too many opportunities at the highest level at this stage of his career. It would make sense for him to continue at a new castle where he is valued as a player and a leader.

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Howe confirms Schar contract talks

Meanwhile, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that talks are underway between the club and the player’s agent regarding an extension, and he wants the 34-year-old defender to stay.

“I’ve had a few discussions with Fabby,” Howe said on Friday. “Discussions are now with Ross [Wilson] and [Schar’s] agent, and we hope to reach a successful conclusion.

“Fingers crossed, yeah. We want Fabian to stay. I think he’s got a lot to offer. I think we’ve missed him since he’s been injured. We’ve missed his distribution and his passing from deep has been a big miss for us. The way he accelerates our attacks.

“We wouldn’t be keeping anyone that we didn’t feel could help the team. I think Fabian’s been unbelievable for us. Until it’s signed, it’s not done. But I still feel he has a lot to offer.”

Newcastle have had a disappointing season, and they need quality players to stay in order to bounce back next year.