(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Jaydee Canvot is reportedly the subject of transfer interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

The 19-year-old only joined the Eagles on deadline day of last summer’s transfer window, arriving at Selhurst Park a few hours before the plug was pulled on Marc Guehi’s proposed move to Liverpool.

The captain of last year’s FA Cup triumph ultimately joined Manchester City in January, but his younger positional colleague has become a prominent figure in the south Londoners’ journey to tonight’s Conference League final.

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PSG and Barcelona interest in Palace defender Canvot

According to L’Equipe, both PSG and Barcelona are interested in a move for Canvot, whose current contract at Palace runs to 2029.

The Champions League holders have reportedly been tracking the teenager before his departure from fellow Ligue 1 side Toulouse last year, with the LaLiga winners subsequently having their attention gripped by his performances for the Eagles in Europe.

It’s understood that the interest from the French and Spanish champions hasn’t yet materialised into anything concrete.

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Palace will be determined to keep hold of Canvot

Canvot didn’t get off to the most auspicious starts for Palace, making a costly error in the home defeat to AEK Larnaca seven months ago, but he hasn’t looked back since an ‘excellent’ performance (in Oliver Glasner’s words) in the Carabao Cup win at Liverpool the following week.

Although the young Frenchman has been restricted to just 14 Premier League starts thus far, he’s been virtually ever-present in the knockout rounds of the Conference League and seems likely to start in the final against Rayo Vallecano tonight.

That clubs of the stature of PSG and Barcelona have reportedly taken an interest in him attests to how commendably he’s been performing at Selhurst Park, with he and teammate Jean-Philippe Mateta potentially earning summer moves to European giants.

With Canvot still having three years remaining on his contract, Palace aren’t under any huge pressure to cash in on him, and a deep squad will be essential if they win the Conference League tonight and guarantee themselves another European campaign in 2026/27.

The Eagles have become accustomed to selling their star players to big-name clubs (Guehi and Eberechi Eze being prime examples), but they’ll be hoping to keep hold of the prodigious French centre-back for another while yet.