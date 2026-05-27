Rayan Cherki of Manchester City celebrates with teammate Josko Gvardiol after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground on December 27, 2025 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Josko Gvardiol’s name has become one of the most striking stories of this summer’s transfer window.

The Croatian centre‑back, under contract with Manchester City until 2028, is reportedly open to the idea of joining Bayern Munich and is pushing for a departure, sources have confirmed to CaughtOffside.

City paid €90 million to RB Leipzig three years ago, but with effective negotiation tactics, the fee is speculated to drop to around €75 million.

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Bayern very keen on Josko Gvardiol

On Bayern’s side, the Gvardiol file is firmly on the table. For the deal to materialise, however, the club would first need to offload one of its defenders. The possible exits of Hiroki Ito or Min‑jae Kim could strengthen this scenario. Meanwhile, City’s desire to extend Gvardiol’s contract adds another layer of complexity to the process.

At this point, the connection between Bayern sporting director Max Eberl and Gvardiol stands out, as the two previously worked together at RB Leipzig. Although the player suffered a serious shin injury, he has generally been a regular under Pep Guardiola.

Inter, Real Madrid, and Barcelona are also monitoring his situation. Real Madrid is reportedly considering talks with Gvardiol, though the club has reiterated that he is not currently a priority.

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Gvardiol set for a move?

In addition, negotiations for a new contract with City have stalled, prompting Gvardiol’s agents to explore alternative destinations. This uncertainty is further fueled by questions surrounding Guardiola’s future, which has led several players to weigh their options.

Overall, Bayern Munich appears to be a serious contender for Gvardiol. Yet the financial dimension and City’s stance will ultimately determine the outcome. Real Madrid’s interest, combined with the attention of other European giants, is intensifying the competition. A potential deal in the €75 million range could make Gvardiol one of the headline defensive transfers of the summer.