Roberto De Zerbi looks on (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move for Andrew Robertson in recent months.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they have now secured an agreement with the Scottish defender. Italian club Juventus were hoping to hijack the move, but Tottenham have been trying to secure his signature since January, and they will get it across the line.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Andrew Robertson needs a fresh start

Robertson has decided to leave Liverpool in search of regular playing time, and it seems that he will be heading to north London.

The 32-year-old defender needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. He has lost his starting spot to Milos Kerkez at Liverpool, and it makes sense for him to move on. He has been an outstanding performer for Liverpool over the years, and there is no doubt that he would be an excellent option for Tottenham as well.

They could use his quality, experience and leadership skills. The 32-year-old has won several major trophies throughout his career, and his winning experience could be invaluable for Tottenham.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Tottenham need leaders like Robertson

After a disappointing season, where they survived the relegation by the skin of their teeth, Tottenham will look to bounce back strongly. They will be hoping to push for Champions League qualification next season. They need higher-quality players with more experience at their disposal. Signing the Liverpool defender on a free transfer could be a masterstroke for them.

They are closing in on the signing of Marcos Senesi as well. It seems that Tottenham are about to strengthen their defence with two quality free agents. It will certainly free up the funds to improve the other areas of the squad.

As for Robertson, he will look to establish himself as a key player for the North London club and play regularly for the next season.