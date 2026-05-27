Roberto De Zerbi looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the West Ham United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

West Ham have been relegated from the Premier League, and the 28-year-old is expected to move on. According to a report from TEAMtalk, West Ham is prepared to listen to offers as they look to offload multiple players to balance the books.

Tottenham and Everton are interested in the full-back. Tottenham could use defensive depth, but they already have players like Pedro Porro and Djed Spence. Investing in another right back does not make much sense. They should look to sign a quality central defender and a left back instead.

There is no doubt that the 28-year-old West Ham defender could prove to be a very useful acquisition for most teams in the league, but Tottenham are already well-stocked in that area of the pitch.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to come forward with an offer to sign the defender. He would cost around £10 million. For a player of his quality and experience, it is a nominal asking price, and he could prove to be a major bargain.

He has shown his quality in clubs like Crystal Palace and Manchester United, and he will look to compete at a high level. Joining a club like Tottenham could be exciting for him. However, he must look to secure regular gametime. Sitting on the bench at the north London club will not benefit him.

Everton could use more quality in the right back department, and the 28-year-old could be the ideal fit for them. It could be the perfect move for the West Ham defender.