(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Thomas Frank was shown the door by Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season, and he could return to management soon.

According to a report from Football Insider, he could take charge at West Ham United. The 52-year-old is currently out of work, but the opportunity to manage West Ham United could be tempting for him. The report claims that he would not rule out a move to the London club.

Frank has also been linked with Crystal Palace.

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Thomas Frank could be an interesting option

West Ham have been relegated to the Championship, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They will look to secure promotion back to the Premier League, and they need to bring in a quality manager. Nuno Espirito Santo is unlikely to continue and faces an uncertain future at the club.

They need to replace him properly, and Frank could be an interesting choice. Despite his failure at Tottenham, he has shown his quality in the Premier League with Brentford, and there is no doubt that he would be an exceptional acquisition, especially in the Championship.

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Frank needs a fresh start

The 52-year-old will be desperate to prove himself in English football once again, and he might decide to take a step back and manage in the second division and rebuild his reputation once again.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

For now, West Ham United will be worried about the future of their key players. Multiple players have been linked with a move away from the London club, following the demotion to the Championship. West Ham will need to balance the books, and they will be forced to weaken the team over the next few weeks.