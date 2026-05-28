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Arsenal have reportedly been given ‘fresh hope’ of beating Manchester City to the signing of Tino Livramento in the summer transfer window.

It was reported earlier this month that the Emirates Stadium hierarchy have held talks with the Newcastle defender’s representatives as they seek to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad off the back of winning the Premier League title.

A few weeks ago, the northwest club seemed to hold the edge over the Gunners in the race for the 23-year-old, although a fresh report suggests that the pendulum has now swung in favour of north London.

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Arsenal given ‘fresh hope’ over Livramento swoop

According to a report for Sports Boom, Livramento is Arsenal’s ‘dream target’ for the summer as they seek to reinforce their already formidable backline.

It’s claimed that Pep Guardiola’s departure from Man City this week has cast uncertainty over the club’s summer transfer plans, thus giving the newly-crowned champions ‘fresh hope’ of getting one over on the Manchester side in the market as well as in the title race.

The Newcastle right-back remains the Gunners’ priority defensive target, but if the Magpies demand a greater fee than the north Londoners are willing to pay, Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza is being lined up for a potential free transfer swoop following the expiry of his contract in Galicia.

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Could Livramento’s injury record be a worry for Arsenal?

Arsenal already boast enviable strength in every defensive position, although Ben White’s struggles with injury could well prompt Arteta to bring in additional right-back competition for Jurrien Timber.

Newcastle’s failure to qualify for Europe could see them lose a few of their prized assets, and Livramento represents a homegrown, versatile and Premier League-proven option to enhance the Gunners’ title-winning squad.

As detailed in a scouting analysis from Breaking The Lines, he excels at stretching opposition defences, linking up effectively with the Magpies’ attacking players and recovering to win possession when his own team are under threat.

However, the one major concern surrounding the 23-year-old is his alarming injury record, having missed more than 30 games this season through four separate absences (Transfermarkt).

It’s something for the Arsenal hierarchy to consider as they enter the summer transfer window. Mingueza might represent a lower-risk option in terms of finances and availability, but they won’t want to see their ‘dream target’ Livramento end up at Man City either.