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Arsenal are looking to add more quality to the team after winning the Premier League.

They have identified Jeremy Monga as a target for the summer window. The 16-year-old is one of the brightest young attacking talents in English football, and Arsenal are looking to sign him from Leicester City.

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Manchester United and Manchester City are keeping tabs on the situation as well. The Foxes have been relegated to League One, and the 16-year-old could look to move on in the summer. He will want to compete at a high level, and moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him. Exposure to the top could accelerate his development and help him improve.

Monga has contributed to three goals this season.

Furthermore, Arsenal need more quality on the flanks, and the 16-year-old could add explosive pace and unpredictability in the final third. Even though he might not be ready to start every week for Arsenal, he has huge potential, and Arsenal will groom him over the next few seasons.

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According to a report from TEAMtalk, they are confident they will win the race. The report also claims that Chelsea and Tottenham have made offers to the talented young attacker.

It would be a major coup for them if they could get the deal done. Monga has all the tools to become a future star, and he could be an asset to Arsenal in the long term.

The two Manchester clubs could be exciting destinations for the young attacker as well. They have done well in grooming young players, and it remains to be seen what the 16-year-old decides. He should look to join a club with a clear pathway to the first team and a clear plan for his development.