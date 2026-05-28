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Bournemouth are determined to keep hold of three of their most in-demand players this summer amid interest from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Cherries have just achieved their highest-ever league position of sixth in the top flight, which brings with it a maiden journey into European competition next season, and have already moved to replace the much-loved Andoni Iraola with Marco Rose.

The south coast outfit have become used to seeing their most saleable assets depart for bigger-budget clubs over the past year (Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi, Antoine Semenyo), but they’re keen to avoid a repeat scenario in the upcoming transfer window.

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Bournemouth determined to keep crucial trio

According to a report for TEAMtalk, Bournemouth are set to take a hardline stance over key players such as Alex Scott, Rayan and Eli Junior Kroupi, with Vitality Stadium chiefs not feeling any need to sell the trio due to the extra prestige and finances brought about by Europa League qualification.

The Cherries want to reward the £60m-valued midfielder with a new contract amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle.

Meanwhile, the record-breaking French striker is also wanted by the Gunners, while the January arrival from Vasco da Gama (who’s understood to have an £86.5m release clause) is reportedly a target at Anfield and Old Trafford, as well as being monitored by Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

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Bournemouth keen to prove they’re not just a stepping stone

Bournemouth may ultimately have been powerless to prevent the likes of Kerkez, Huijsen and Semenyo from leaving, but qualification for the Europa League has shifted the goalposts since those exits.

Rose is rightly determined to keep Scott, Rayan and Kroupi at the Vitality Stadium, with the incoming head coach well aware that he has an extremely hard act to follow in Iraola, along with a need for a deep squad to cope with the added fixture demands of European football.

Keeping all three of those could be quite difficult, especially if blockbuster offers are tabled and the players push for an exit, but retaining some or all of them would send out a signal of intent that the Cherries are no mere one-season wonders.

With the last two Europa League (and Conference League) finals being won by English clubs, Bournemouth may firmly believe that they have a chance of emulating those victors if they keep the bulk of the 2025/26 crop for next season.

If the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United want to lure the Cherries’ prized assets away from the Vitality Stadium, they’ll need to rustle up all their powers of persuasion, along with some gargantuan offers.