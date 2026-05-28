Xabi Alonso during his time as Real Madrid manager (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Antonio Blanco during the summer transfer window.

According to reports from Spain, Chelsea are determined to get the deal done, and he could be signed for €10 million. The midfielder has done quite well for Alaves, and he has the technical attributes to compete at a high level.

The move to the Premier League will be exciting for him. The 25-year-old is entering the peak years of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in England will be quite exciting.

Meanwhile, the player has a contract with Alaves until 2027, and they will be under pressure to sell him this summer. They will not want to lose the player for free next year.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is an admirer of the 25-year-old midfielder, and he believes this is the right time for the Blues to snap him up. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can secure an agreement with the Spanish club for Blanco.

Blanco can play as a defensive or central midfielder. He has two goals and three assists this season.

Apart from his abilities as a midfielder, he is a leader for the Spanish club. Chelsea could use leaders like him in the middle of the park, and the 25-year-old would be a solid long-term acquisition. Given the asking price, it would be a no-risk move as well. If he adapts quickly to the Premier League, he could be an asset to the club.

It has been a disappointing season for Chelsea, and they have missed out on European football. They will look to bounce back strongly, and signing the right players could help them get back on track.