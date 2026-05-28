Nico Williams of Athletic Club warms up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Elche CF and Athletic Club at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on October 19, 2025 in Elche, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Nico Williams in the past, and it seems that they have revived their interest in the Spanish attacker.

According to reports from Spain, the 23-year-old Spanish attacker is a top target for Liverpool this summer as they look to replace Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian International has decided to leave the club, and Liverpool will need to find a quality alternative. The report adds that Liverpool are currently leading the race for his signature.

The 23-year-old could be a useful acquisition. Even though he has had a mediocre season with Athletic Club Bilbao this year, he is highly rated across Europe, and he has shown his quality with club and country in the past. Williams has six goals and seven assists this season.

If Liverpool can help him discover his form and confidence, they could have a star on their hands. Meanwhile, the player has a contract with the Spanish club until 2035 and a €95 million release clause. Liverpool have no intention of paying up, and they will look to sign him for a reasonable fee. They are looking to capitalise on his current form and discontent surrounding his future at the Spanish club and get the deal done.

Williams is on massive wages of €10 million per season at the Spanish club. Given his performance this season, it would not be a surprise if they sanctioned his departure. The report claims that they could consider selling him for €80 million. Even that seems quite expensive for the 23-year-old, and the Spanish club will have to be reasonable with their demands.

In theory, Williams has the technical attributes to succeed in English football, and his direct style could be a good fit for the Premier League. A fresh start could help him bounce back strongly and get his career back on track.