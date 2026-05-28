Manchester United and Manchester City logos on corner flags (Photo by Alex Livesey, Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Manchester City are interested in signing Pedro Porro from Tottenham Hotspur.

They have opened formal talks to sign the Spanish defender, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham is willing to sell the 26-year-old. He has been a key player for the North London outfit, and his departure would be a blow for them.

They have barely survived relegation this season, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need to keep their best players in order to get back on track.

On the other hand, Manchester City are looking to bring in a quality right back in the summer. They have used Matheus Nunes in that position, but the Portuguese star is better suited to a central midfield role.

Signing the Spanish international would be a masterstroke from Manchester City. He is one of the best right-backs in the Premier League, and he could make a big difference for Manchester City. He will not only help them tighten up at the back but also improve them going forward. According to reports from Spain, the player could cost around £50 million.

The opportunity to return to his former club will be exciting for the 26-year-old as well. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement.

Meanwhile, the Manchester City hierarchy has already informed Tottenham and the player’s representatives of their strong interest. They are looking to get the deal done quickly.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the situation. They could use an upgrade at right-back, and Porro would be a superb acquisition. Porro is better than Diogo Dalot going forward, and he could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack.