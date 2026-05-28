Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea warms up during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground on January 27, 2026 in Cobham, England. (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, and clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City are keen on him.

According to reports from Spain, the player could be sold for £120 million. The 25-year-old playmaker has reportedly made his decision, and he wants to leave Chelsea this summer. He is eager for a change of scenery after Chelsea failed to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign.

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Enzo Fernandez wants to move on

Fernandez is at the peak of his career, and he will want to compete at a high level and fight for trophies. The opportunity to play for Real Madrid or Manchester City will be hard to turn down.

Real Madrid need more control and creativity in the middle of the park. The Argentine international could be the ideal acquisition for them. He will add creativity and goals to the team. He has 22 goal contributions for Chelsea this season, and he’s a top-class player operating at the peak of his powers. He could make an immediate impact at Real Madrid and transform them in the middle of the park.

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Man City could use Fernandez

On the other hand, Manchester City need more creativity in the middle of the park as well, especially after the departure of Bernardo Silva. The Chelsea star could be the ideal acquisition for them.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs is willing to pay £120 million for the midfielder. He has consistently proven himself in the Premier League, and he could justify the investment in the future.

He has already won the World Cup and Copa América with Argentina, and he will now look to win major club-level trophies. Joining an elite club would be ideal for him this summer.