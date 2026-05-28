Declan Rice of Arsenal is challenged by Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Sports Boom, Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in the Spanish playmaker, and he could cost around €40 million.

Guerra has done quite well for the Spanish outfit, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in English football as well. He will add control, composure, and defensive cover in the middle of the park. His ability to control the game, recycle possession, open up opportunities with his passing and his ball-winning capabilities make him a complete midfielder.

Manchester United need someone like him, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the asking price. The 23-year-old has four goals and six assists in La Liga this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is an admirer of the disciplined Valencia midfielder. Both clubs have the financial resources to pay €40 million for the player, and Guerra could easily justify the investment in future.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the player. The Spaniard will look to test himself at the highest level, and regular football in England could bring out the best in him.

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they will be able to provide him with Champions League football next season.

Multiple other clubs across Europe are keeping tabs on his situation. There could be an intense battle for his signature in the summer, and Valencia will certainly hope for a bidding war so that they can recoup as much as possible for the Spanish playmaker.