Michael Carrick looks on during Manchester United vs Sunderland (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Botafogo.

The 25-year-old has done quite well for the Brazilian club, and Manchester United wants to bring him back to England. He has previously failed to make his mark at Nottingham Forest, and the opportunity to return to English football could be exciting for him.

Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could help him push for major trophies. According to a report from UOL, Manchester United have already submitted an offer to sign the 25-year-old central midfielder.

However, Botafogo have no plans to accept the offer yet. They will wait until after the World Cup to see whether his value increases. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Danilo can operate as a central or box-to-box midfielder. He will add drive, physicality, defensive cover, and goals in the middle of the park. He has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season and picked up three assists as well. He could be a complete midfielder for Manchester United next season.

The player is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. He will look to prove himself in the Premier League. He will feel that he has unfinished business in English football, and Manchester United could give him the platform to showcase his quality.

The report does not mention how much Manchester United have offered for the 25-year-old midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature.