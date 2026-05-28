Maximiliano Araújo of Uruguay controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Uruguay and Venezuela at Estadio Centenario on June 10, 2025 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Maxi Araujo from Sporting CP during the summer transfer window.

However, the Portuguese publication A BOLA claims that the Portuguese outfit is unwilling to let him leave and is prepared to offer him a pay rise to keep him at the club. He has a €80 million release clause in his contract, and it remains to be seen whether the player is willing to sign a new deal with the club.

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Maxi Araujo could be tempted to move on

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be quite exciting for the 26-year-old left back. He’s at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

Manchester United could certainly use more quality in the left-back department. Luke Shaw is in the twilight stages of his career, and Araujo could be the ideal replacement. The 26-year-old is not just a reliable defender; he will help out going forward as well. He has 13 goal contributions this season, and his numbers could improve if he plays on a better team with better players.

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Chelsea and Arsenal could use Araujo

On the other hand, Chelsea could use more depth in the left-back department, especially if Marc Cucurella leaves the club in the summer. He has been linked with a move away from the London club in recent months.

As far as Arsenal is concerned, the opportunity to play for the Premier League champions can be quite exciting, but Arsenal are well stocked in the defensive unit, and they might not be able to guarantee him a starting role. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.