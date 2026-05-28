Ruben Dias of Manchester City (3R) talks with teammates during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Rúben Dias is reportedly unsettled at Manchester City following Pep Guardiola’s departure and has instructed his agent to explore options for a move away.

This development has reignited interest from several European heavyweights, with PSG, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid all closely monitoring his situation, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

Dias has been constantly linked with a move away from Manchester City, and Chelsea were reportedly interested in him last summer.

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Ruben Dias has been a key player for Man City

Dias joined City in 2020 and signed a long‑term deal running until 2029, underlining his importance to the club’s defensive structure. His current market valuation is around €60 million, reflecting both his pedigree and his back-line leadership.

Despite being regarded as one of City’s defensive pillars, the uncertainty surrounding the club’s new technical direction has opened the door to speculation about a possible exit.

Manchester City’s financial strength and Dias’s lengthy contract give the Premier League champions a strong position in any negotiations. However, the player’s desire for a fresh challenge and the allure of Europe’s elite clubs keep the prospect of a summer transfer alive.

This saga could become one of the defining stories of the upcoming transfer window, particularly if Real Madrid pushes forward with their plans to reinforce their back line.

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Dias would improve Real Madrid

Real Madrid will need to find quality alternatives to players like David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. The Manchester City defender could prove to be an excellent acquisition. Meanwhile, he’s not the only Manchester City defender Real Madrid are looking to sign this summer. They are interested in Josko Gvardiol as well.

Manchester City have had a disappointing season by their standards, and they will be hoping to fight for major trophies once again next season. They simply cannot afford to sell their best players. They have already lost their manager, and losing two quality defenders would be a devastating blow.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League can convince the Portuguese international to continue at the club. He has won major trophies with Manchester City, and it is no surprise that he is keen on a new challenge. He could prove to be an excellent addition for Real Madrid, and the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for him.