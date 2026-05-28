Anatoliy Trubin #1 of SL Benfica arrives at the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group C match between SL Benfica and FC Bayern München at Bank of America Stadium on June 24, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring in a quality goalkeeper, and they have identified Anatoliy Trubin as a target.

According to reports from Portugal (h/t SportWitness), Tottenham are hoping to sign the 24-year-old goalkeeper, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

They are hoping to bring him in as a replacement for Guglielmo Vicario. The Italian goalkeeper has had a mixed spell with the North London club, and he has been criticised for his error-prone performances at times. He has been linked with a return to Italy, and Inter Milan are hoping to sign him.

Tottenham will need to get rid of him before signing the 24-year-old Benfica goalkeeper.

It has been a disappointing season for Tottenham, and they have barely survived the drop. They will look to bounce back strongly next year, and having a reliable goalkeeper at their disposal would be ideal. Trubin has shown his quality in Portugal, and he has the ability to succeed in England as well. The opportunity to join the north London club will be exciting for him. At 24, this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

However, he is a key player for Benfica, and he has a contract with them until 2028. It will not be easy for Tottenham to get the deal done. He has a €100 million release clause in his contract. Spurs will not be able to pay a premium for him, and Benfica will have to be reasonable with their demands. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Tottenham have been linked with multiple goalkeepers in recent weeks, including the Brighton star Bart Verbruggen, who has worked with Roberto De Zerbi in the past.