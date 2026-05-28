(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the LOSC Lille midfielder Ngal’ayel Mukau.

They will face competition from Aston Villa and Everton for his signature, as per TEAMtalk. The 21-year-old defensive midfielder has done quite well for the French outfit, and he could be a solid long-term acquisition for the North London club.

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Joao Palhinha’s loan deal will expire in the coming weeks, and there is no guarantee they will sign him permanently. They will need to replace him properly. They need a specialist defensive midfielder, and Mukau could prove to be the ideal option.

The DR Congo International has shown his quality in France, and he has the physical and technical attributes for English football as well. He could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Tottenham. He will help protect the back four and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

Lille will not want to lose the player easily. He has a contract with them until 2028, and they are under no pressure to sell him this summer. Tottenham might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for Ngal’ayel Mukau.

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Aston Villa have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they could be an attractive destination as well. However, the player must look to join a club where he can start every week. It remains to be seen which of the three clubs will be prepared to offer him a starting role.

Everton have had a decent season, and they will be looking to push for a place in the top half next year. They need to improve defensively, and a quality defensive midfielder could make a big difference. Mukau could be a very handy option for all three clubs.