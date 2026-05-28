Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, celebrates the teams victory. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande has been heavily linked with a move away from RB Leipzig in recent months.

Clubs like Liverpool have been mentioned as potential destinations, and the 19-year-old attacker is aware of the interest in him. The player has now opened up on a potential move this summer.

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He has revealed that he is an ambitious player who wants to compete at the highest level. Therefore, he will not hide his dreams, and it would be good for him to play for a big club.

He said to So Foot: “I’m not going to say Paris, Liverpool or Real (Madrid). But it would be a good idea to play for big clubs. Everyone has ambitions and every day you want to go higher. “So, it was Leganés, today I’m a Leipzig player. I’m not going to hide my desires or my dreams. I want to play for a big club, of course.”

The player’s comments will be a huge boost for clubs looking to sign him. Liverpool have been tracking him for quite some time, and they need someone like him.

The 19-year-old could be the ideal long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. He is a right-sided attacker who will add pace and flair to the team. He has been outstanding in German football, and he has the technical attributes for English football as well.

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Liverpool could groom him into a future star. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can agree on a deal with the German club. They have previously signed multiple players from RB Leipzig, and they will hope the amicable relationship between the two clubs can help get a deal for the Ivorian attacker across the line as well.

Diomande has 13 goals and 10 assists this season. He has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player for Liverpool in future.