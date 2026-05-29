Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea looks on during the warm up prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield on May 09, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The Enzo Fernández saga is shaping up to be one of the most complex and eye‑catching stories of this summer’s transfer window.

The Argentine midfielder is open to a move to Manchester City, where he would reunite with Enzo Maresca, under whom he previously enjoyed a positive spell in London. Yet the possibility remains complicated, given his long‑term contract with Chelsea, which runs until 2032.

Chelsea must keep Enzo Fernandez

The stance of the new Chelsea coach, Xabi Alonso, will be decisive in this matter. Reports suggest Alonso views Fernández as a cornerstone of his project, and concrete developments regarding the player’s future are expected only after a direct meeting between the two.

City’s interest has intensified following the confirmed departure of Bernardo Silva. The club is planning a formal move in the summer of 2026. Fernandez has 22 goal contributions this season.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal are also monitoring the situation, though Mikel Arteta’s priority appears to be Sandro Tonali. Analysts have warned that Fernández could struggle for consistent minutes at the Emirates, and with a potential price tag exceeding €120 million, such a transfer could prove risky for all parties involved.

Real Madrid keen on Fernandez

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s interest is steadily growing. Fernández has publicly expressed his desire to live in Madrid and play at the Santiago Bernabéu, making Los Blancos a strong contender. Internal discussions at the club highlight him as an elite regista, perfectly fitting their plans to reinforce the midfield. A serious approach is expected in the coming months, with Chelsea likely to demand between £100 million and £110 million for negotiations to begin.

In conclusion, the summer transfer window could turn into a fierce battle for Enzo Fernández.

Manchester City’s Maresca connection, Real Madrid’s allure, and Arsenal’s alternative plans all play into the equation. Ultimately, Chelsea’s financial expectations and Alonso’s vision for the player will be the decisive factors in determining the outcome of this high‑stakes transfer.