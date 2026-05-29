Gabriel of Arsenal and Harry Maguire of Manchester United interact at full-time following the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic during the summer transfer window.

The Serbian International has been linked with a move away from Juventus, and multiple European clubs are monitoring his situation. He will be available on a free transfer, and signing a player of his quality for free would be a huge bargain.

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he could be a very useful acquisition for most teams. Vlahovic has 10 goals this season.

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, Arsenal are strongly interested in the player. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and the 26-year-old could compete with Viktor Gyokeres for the starting spot. More competition for places will help Arsenal improve and defend their title next season.

On the other hand, Manchester United need more experience in the attack, and they need someone to support Benjamin Sesko. The Serbian has the physicality and technical attributes for English football. He is excellent at finding the back of the net and holding up the ball to bring others into play. He could be the ideal target man for them.

Chelsea need an upgrade on Liam Delap, and Vlahovic could be an excellent option for them. He could support next season.

It remains to be seen which of the three Premier League clubs can convince the player to join.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are keen on the player, and the opportunity to play for the Spanish club can be hard to turn down for most players.

Vlahovic has shown his quality in Italy with Juventus and Fiorentina. This is the right time for him to move on and take on a new challenge.