(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in signing Oscar Mingueza during the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old versatile full-back will be out of contract soon, and he could be available for a bargain. According to a report from Sky Sports, Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the versatile defender, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince him to join the club.

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Oscar Mingueza is in demand

Multiple other clubs are monitoring his situation. The 27-year-old has shown his quality with Celta Vigo; there is no doubt that he has the quality to play in the Premier League.

Mingueza can be a reliable defender, and he is very handy going forward as well. His ability to slot into either flank makes him a very useful option for any club.

Aston Villa have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions. The 27-year-old defender could be the ideal addition for them.

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Villa could use Mingueza

He has the quality and the experience to help them improve, and the fact that he is available on a free transfer is only an added incentive to get the deal done.

Competing in the Premier League with a club that can offer him Champions League football will also be hugely attractive to the player. It remains to be seen whether all parties can finalise an agreement in the coming weeks.

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he has shown his quality in La Liga. This is the right time for him to take on a new challenge and prove himself in England now.