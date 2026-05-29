(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Real Madrid is interested in signing the 25-year-old South American midfielder and could include players in the deal to reduce the asking price, as per TEAMtalk.

Chelsea will demand a high price for Fernandez, and Real Madrid could include players such as Jacobo Ramon (a central defender at Como) and Chema Andres (a defensive midfielder at Stuttgart) as part of the deal. Both players have done quite well this season for their respective clubs, and Chelsea have been monitoring them closely.

Real Madrid have an option to bring them back to the club, and it would not be a surprise if they decided to exercise the clause and sign the two players. They could then use them in a deal for Fernandez.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been exceptional for Chelsea, scoring 15 goals this season. He picked up seven assists as well. His departure would be a major blow for Chelsea. However, the player could be attracted to the idea of joining Real Madrid. Chelsea will not be playing in Europe next season, and Fernandez will want to compete at the highest level. The opportunity to play for Real Madrid will be hard to turn down.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea is prepared to accept cash plus the two players in a deal for the 2022 World Cup winner. Ramon and Andres are quality young layers with a bright future. Chelsea could groom them into stars over the next few seasons.

Real Madrid need more creativity and control in the middle of the park, and Fernandez could transform them. He will help score goals and drive the team forward with his passing and vision. He is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to join an elite club, where he can fight for league titles and the UEFA Champions League regularly.