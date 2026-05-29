(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike appeared to jokingly plead with Ibrahima Konate to take Liverpool’s contract offer.

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Ultimately, however, it appears that there will be only one direction of travel at present, with reports confirming the centre-back will leave the Reds on a free transfer this summer.

Could Ibrahima Konate u-turn on his contract decision?

Ekitike was spotted leaving this comment on the former RB Leipzig star’s Instagram account: “Sign brother.”

Hugo Ekitike commented “Sign Brother” on Konate’s Instagram post… pic.twitter.com/2JLlvekBwf — ????? (@LFC_Lucas_) May 29, 2026

I wouldn’t personally take this as an indication that the French centre-half could yet change his mind.

Liverpool aren’t ones to bend and bend and then bend some more to keep a talent in the squad – even if it will quite evidently hurt their squad planning for the next season.

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But there’s no question that there will be a considerable desire within the squad to keep hold of such a key player.

Liverpool fans will agree with Hugo Ekitike

Speaking as an ardent Liverpool fan, I’m of the firm belief that parting ways with Ibou Konate ahead of a pivotal summer window is, quite frankly, bloody stupid.

Now, we appreciate that the club’s intention has been to sign the Frenchman on a new contract. Allegedly, they’ve even supplied the defender and his team with a pretty good deal.

But a failure to manage the situation, and identify potential opportunities in the market (like Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi), means Liverpool may very well be forced to spend money on a replacement.

And we’re not talking about replacing Wataru Endo or an injury-prone Joe Gomez. Konate is, objectively, a £50m-60m footballer. So, him signing a new contract would have very much been in the club’s best interests.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, the No.5 doesn’t believe that signing the deal on the table is in his best interests.