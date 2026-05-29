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Liverpool are looking to sell Harvey Elliott permanently during the summer transfer window, and Leeds United are interested in him.

According to Sports Boom, the 23-year-old English midfielder will not be joining Aston Villa permanently after his loan spell. They had the option to make the move permanent, but the West Midlands club have decided against it.

Elliott does not have a future at Liverpool, and he needs to join another club to play regularly. Liverpool will demand around €30-35 million for the playmaker, and Leeds United could be a potential destination.

They are looking to improve the team during the summer transfer window, and Elliott would be an excellent addition. The 23-year-old can operate as an attacking midfielder as well as in the wide areas. He will create chances for his teammates and can score goals as well. Regular football at Leeds United could bring out the best in him.

Elliott needs to join a club where he can play regularly. Competing in the Premier League every week with Leeds United will accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential. He is a tremendous talent who has shown his quality with Liverpool in the past. He has 15 goals and 21 assists for Liverpool.

It remains to be seen whether he can sort out his future quickly and focus on his football.

Leeds United have the financial muscle to afford the player, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Meanwhile, clubs like Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Coventry City and RB Leipzig are also monitoring his situation. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.