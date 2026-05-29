Leeds want to do business in January. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing Matt Targett on a free transfer this summer.

The 30-year-old Newcastle United defender will be out of contract soon, and multiple clubs are monitoring his situation, as per SportsBoom. Leeds United could certainly use more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and Targett would be a very useful option for them.

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Matt Targett would be a useful signing

The 30-year-old has shown his quality in English football, and he could help Leeds United tighten up at the back. He has the quality to help the team going forward as well. It remains to be seen whether Leeds can convince the defender to join the club.

The Newcastle defender will want to continue in the Premier League, and the opportunity to play for Leeds United could be exciting for him, especially if they can provide him with an important role in the team.

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Leeds could use more quality at the back

They are looking to build a team capable of regularly competing in the Premier League. They have done well to ensure safety this season, but they need to keep improving the team to stay up in the long term. Adding more experience and quality to the defensive unit would be a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, they should look to add a quality central defender. They were quite vulnerable at the back this season, and Leeds United cannot afford to take any chances. They should look to improve defensively before the new season begins.

The 30-year-old defender has also been linked with multiple Championship clubs, and it remains to be seen what he decides. He will want to play regularly at this stage of his career, and Leeds will have to come forward with a convincing proposal to get the deal done.