(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate has decided to leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer owing to an impasse over wages.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The France international, whose terms expire at the end of June, had reportedly been made ‘a very good offer’ to extend his stay on Merseyside.

However, the financials on the table were not enough to convince the 27-year-old that his future remains at L4.

Liverpool lose Ibrahima Konate over wages

Alex Crook over at talkSPORT reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Konate and Liverpool could not come to an agreement over wage demands.

Worth noting Liverpool made Konate a very good offer to stay but ultimately they could not agree terms due to his wage demands. https://t.co/mgl18ydPvT — Alex Crook ??? (@alex_crook) May 29, 2026

While Liverpool should be applauded for sticking firm to their guns on wage structure, I struggle to see this as anything other than another serious failing from the boffins at the AXA centre.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The Reds are heading into their most critical summer window yet in recent years and now need to add a new centre-back to an already burgeoning shopping list.

A shopping list that will, as has already been made clear in prior reporting, be perhaps slightly constrained by a more limited budget (in comparison to the spending spree of 2025).

Not ideal, Liverpool. Really not ideal.

How much was Konate expecting to earn?

With Konate already on a reported £150,000-a-week (Capology), and Liverpool reported to have offered the centre-half a ‘very good offer’, we have to wonder at the kind of money he wanted.

Bear in mind that both Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike are on £200,000-a-week, and Andy Robertson maxed out at £160,000-a-week.

Does the Frenchman deserve to be on that kind of money?

We’ll have to await further details on Ibrahima Konate’s specific demands.

Marcos Senesi is a no-go but Nico Schlotterbeck is available

Liverpool have painted themselves into a bit of a corner here, haven’t they?

They can’t afford to spend a huge chunk of change on a centre-half, given the extensive surgery that needs to take place from the midfield up to the forward line.

But I personally find it unfathomable that they could start the season with newbie Jeremy Jacquet partnering Virgil van Dijk.

I think there’s a big ceiling Liverpool will take advantage of, but it’s an awful lot to put on a young talent (the Frenchman turns 21 this July) in his first season in English football.

With that in mind, and budget-depending, Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck could be an excellent solution this summer. If it’s indeed the case that the Reds can activate a €50m-60m [£43.2m-51.9m] release clause – as Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg suggested is an option – it’s probably the best move they can do in that price range.

I don’t think they can afford not to, if Richard Hughes and Co. feel they’ve got the wiggle room in the budget to make it work.