Ibrahima Konate celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate will be out of contract soon, and he has not agreed on a new deal with the club.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the two parties have been unable to reach an agreement, and the 27-year-old will move on.

The departure of Konate will be a blow for Liverpool. He has been an important player for the club since joining them, and they will need to replace him properly. The report claims they are considering bringing Jarell Quansah back to the club.

The talented young defender joined Bayer Leverkusen in order to play regularly, and he has done quite well in Germany. He could prove to be an interesting replacement for the French international. Quansah knows the club well, and he should be able to settle in and make an immediate impact.

However, he left Liverpool in order to play regularly, and the Reds must provide him with gametime assurance. Sitting on the bench at Liverpool would be detrimental to his development. He is enjoying his football with regular opportunities in Germany, and he will want to play every week.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Meanwhile, Konate has been linked with multiple clubs in recent months. Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a masterstroke for any team. It remains to be seen where he ends up. He has shown his quality for club and country, and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the biggest teams in the world.