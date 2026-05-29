(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are among several Premier League clubs reportedly interested in Eli Junior Kroupi.

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That’s the word coming from a reputable source on X, with both the Merseysiders and Red Devils understood to be keen to further bolster their respective forward lines this summer.

The Cherries star has enjoyed a strong breakout campaign with Andoni Iraola’s side, registering 13 goals in 33 Premier League games.

Which Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on Junio Kroupi?

19 years of age and already 13 top-flight goals in one of the most challenging leagues in world football. Perhaps the most challenging across Europe’s top five, given the stylistic shift we’ve all witnessed in 2025/26.

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Regardless, it’s fair to say that Liverpool and Manchester United aren’t Kroupi’s sole suitors. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City – among a battalion of Europe’s elite clubs – are keeping a watching brief on the talented teenager.

With Bournemouth having slapped a £100m price-tag on the youngster’s shoulders, according to the Times (via Football Today), however, it’s difficult to see a move happen this summer.

At the very least, it’s a firm hands-off warning from the club.

Why should Liverpool and Co. be interested?

Kroupi’s numbers are pretty impressive for a 19-year-old, but he particularly stands out as a front-footed, aggressive attacker.

He wins possession in the final third 1.07 times per game per 90, according to Fotmob, which ranks him in the 95th percentile compared to his positional peers. He’s rarely dribbled past and commits fouls at a rate of 1.44 per 90.

From the perspective of sides willing to play an aggressive pressing game, the Bournemouth star would appear ready to fit like a glove.

Of course, if we’re all being honest with ourselves, there are more ready-made players you can sign in the region of £100m.

Certainly, I’d be much more inclined to pursue the likes of Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola, the latter of whom is already a Champions League winner.

On my end, as far as Liverpool’s transfer window is concerned, £100m splashed on Kroupi would be absolute insanity.

I like the profile, but we should be doing a lot better with £100m than signing a clearly overpriced young forward.