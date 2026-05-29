Eddie Howe wants a new midfielder at Newcastle. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Udinese playmaker Arthur Atta.

The 23-year-old has impressed in the Italian football season, and he is a target for multiple clubs. Newcastle are reportedly willing to pay around €35 million in order to sign the player. However, the Italian club could hold out for €40 million, according to reports via UdineseBlog.

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Arthur Atta has impressed in Italy

Napoli are monitoring his situation as well, and Newcastle might need to act quickly in order to win the race for his signature. Atta can operate as a central midfielder as well as a right-sided winger. He has the technical attributes to open up defences with his passing and vision. He can take on players, and he could help create opportunities for his teammates.

Atta has six goals to his name this season, and he has picked up four assists as well.

Newcastle definitely need more creativity in the team, and the 23-year-old would be a long-term acquisition for them. The French youth International has the qualities to succeed in English football, and the opportunity to play in the Premier League next season will be exciting for him.

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Can Newcastle sign Atta?

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. The €40 million investment might seem expensive right now, but the player could justify the outlay in the long-term. If he manages to adapt to English football quickly, the deal could look like a bargain.

Atta will look to sort out his feature quickly and focus on his football next season. Newcastle certainly have the finances to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.