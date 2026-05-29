Sunderland want to make signings in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott will be looking to sort out his future during the summer transfer window, and he has been linked with Sunderland.

The 23-year-old was on loan at Aston Villa this past season, but he struggled for regular opportunities with the West Midlands club. Aston Villa had an option to make the move permanent this summer, but he is unwanted at the club.

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Sunderland to sign Harvey Elliott?

Elliott should look to join a club where he can play regularly. Sunderland are interested in signing the player, according to Football Insider, and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Liverpool.

The 23-year-old will not want to sit on the bench at Liverpool next season. He left the club last summer so that he could play every week. The move to Aston Villa has not worked out for him, and he needs to sort out his future quickly.

Sunderland have done quite well during their first season back in the Premier League after promotion. They finished in the top half of the table, and they have secured European football for the upcoming campaign as well.

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Sunderland could use Elliott

They will look to build on their impressive season and need to sign quality players to do well in the Premier League and in Europe next season. Elliott could prove to be an excellent acquisition for them. The 23-year-old has shown his quality with Liverpool in the past, and he could be a key player for Sunderland.

The Liverpool midfielder has the technical attributes to operate centrally as well as on the flanks. His ability to create opportunities in the final third and find the back of the net could prove to be very handy for Sunderland.