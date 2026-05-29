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Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville during the summer window.

West Ham have been relegated from the Premier League, and the 24-year-old could look to move on. The Netherlands attacker is too good for the Championship, and he will want to compete at a high level.

Joining the North London club could be an exciting opportunity for him. According to a report from Voetbal International, Tottenham tried to sign the player in the January window and are now prepared to make another attempt in the summer. It remains to be seen whether they can convince West Ham to sell the player.

Even though the 24-year-old is a key player for them and they will not want to lose him, they are under pressure to sell him. Summerville will not want to compete in the second division of English football. It would be ideal for West Ham to accept a suitable offer and let the player move on.

Meanwhile, Tottenham need more quality in the attack. They have struggled to create opportunities from wide areas, and they also need more goals from the flanks. The Netherlands attacker could be ideal for them. He has shown his quality in the Premier League with Leeds United and West Ham United. This could be the right time for him to take a bigger step and join a bigger club.

Even though Tottenham have had a disappointing season, they have a quality manager and multiple top players at their disposal. They could bounce back strongly next season. Summerville will help them improve in the final third, and they could provide the player with the platform to push for trophies.