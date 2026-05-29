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Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in recent months. According to a report from FC Inter News, the player could cost around €25 million, and Tottenham are considering a move for him.

They could use more creativity and drive in the middle of the park, and Frattesi would be a very useful acquisition. He would get regular opportunities at the north London club, and he could help them improve. Frattesi played just over 500 minutes in the league during Inter’s title-winning campaign this year, and he will look to join a club where he can start every week.

Tottenham need more quality in the middle of the park if they want to do well next season. This has been a disappointing season for them, and they finished 17th in the league table. A club of their calibre should be pushing for Europe and football every season. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the additions during the summer transfer window and bounce back strongly.

The asking price for Frattesi is quite affordable, and Tottenham should be able to get the deal done. The player will be excited about the possibility of moving to the Premier League. He needs regular opportunities, and if Tottenham can provide him with the necessary assurance, it could be the ideal move for him.

Roberto De Zerbi has worked with the player before and knows all about the 26-year-old. He has previously described the midfielder as a “top player”.

He said: “Frattesi is still a top player. He is a big, big player and he can play in the Premier League and everywhere because he has very important quality.”

There were rumours that the Italian manager wanted to sign the midfielder during his time at Brighton as well. It remains to be seen whether he can finally get the deal across the line.