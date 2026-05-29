Santiago Gimenez celebrates scoring for AC Milan (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Mexican international striker Santiago Gimenez.

According to a report from TUDN, the player could be on the move after the World Cup, and Tottenham is hoping to sign him. The 25-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities at the Italian club, and he has scored just one goal in all competitions this season.

He will be desperate to get his career back on track. He had shown his quality in the Netherlands before his move to Italy, and there is no doubt he could be a very useful option for Tottenham. They need someone who can share the goal-scoring burden with Dominic Solanke. Gimenez will be hungry to prove himself at the highest level, and he could be the ideal addition.

Given his form at AC Milan, he could also be available for a reasonable fee. The Mexican will be desperate to get his career back on track. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for him. Regular football in England could help him bounce back strongly and rediscover his form and confidence.

The 25-year-old is entering the peak years of his career and will look to play his best football in the coming seasons. Tottenham might be able to bring out the best in the player again.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the striker in the coming weeks. Given his form, Milan will not want to stand in his way if there is a suitable offer on the table.